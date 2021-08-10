Lara Dutta Clarifies Her Comment On Ranbir-Alia's Wedding; 'No Seer Or Soothsayer To Predict Any Such Thing'

Lara Dutta is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Bell Bottom co-starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi. The actress essays the role of former Indian Prime Minister, Late Indira Gandhi in the espionage thriller.

Recently during a fun segment with an entertainment portal, Lara was asked about a Bollywood rumour which is true according to her. On being asked about Ranbir-Alia's wedding, the actress answered, "I believe that they are getting married this year."

Lara's comment which was made in a jest soon resulted into news reports about her prediction for Ranbir-Alia's wedding. This didn't go down well with the actress who took to her Twitter handle to clarify her comment. The Blue actress slammed the media for putting words in her mouth.

Sharing a news report, Lara tweeted, "As lovely a couple as both these actors make, I'm certainly no seer or soothsayer to predict any such thing! Media needs to stop putting words in our mouth and coming up with completely nonsensical news."

Since a very long time, there have been various speculations around Ranbir-Alia's wedding nuptials. Last year in an interview with journalist Rajeev Masand, Ranbir had dropped a hint that he and Alia would have been married if 'pandemic hadn't hit our lives'.

The Sanju actor had further added, "I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life."

In the same interview, Ranbir had also said that he feels like an underachiever next to Alia. The couple was homebound together during the lockdown. Speaking about their lockdown activities, Ranbir had revealed that while he watched TV shows and films, Alia took every class under the sun.

Speaking about films, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra.