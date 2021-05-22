Lara Dutta Gave Adline Castelino This Advice Before The Latter Left For Miss Universe Pageant

India's Adline Quadros Castelino was declared as the 3rd runner up at the 69th edition of the Miss Universe pageant which was held in Florida this year. Recently while speaking with an entertainment portal, Adline recalled the advice she received from former beauty queen Lara Dutta before flying for the beauty contest.

Adline revealed that the Bollywood actress told her that 'you can control what you do, but you cannot control what happens to you.'

On being asked if she wonders what it would have been like to win the crown, Adline told the entertainment portal, "No, not even once. Lara ma'am told me this, just before leaving, she said, 'You can control what you do, but you can't control what happens to you'."

Adline said that she is a firm believer of destiny and is proud of her accomplishment.

"I'm a firm believer that your destiny takes you places. If you're not meant to be somewhere, you're meant to be somewhere else. And I gave it my 100%, in terms of every little preparation I could do, physically and emotionally. The circumstances around me helped me grow into a much more aware person. I didn't hold back, I gave it my all. I'm very proud of my accomplishment," Pinkvilla quoted Adline as saying.

After Adline finished as the third runner-up at the 69th Miss Universe pageant, Lara had taken to her Instagram story to congratulate her and had written, ""Congratulations @adline_castelinofficial!!! You carried a billion dreams with elegance, poise and confidence!!! #India@Universe @missuniverse @missdivaorg."

Meanwhile, recently, in an interview with DNA, Adline revealed that participating in beauty pagents was never a part of her career plan.

She was quoted as saying, "Honestly, it was never a part of my plan. I came to Mumbai because I wanted opportunities. I am somebody who loves dancing, and I thought I'd come to Mumbai to be a dancer. At the same time, I was preparing for medical. This (Miss Universe) was not even the plan. I was planning to become a dancing-doctor. But I think in life you're always directed to your goal. I learned soon that this is not what I really wanted. I wanted to get involved in business, marketing, and all of these things. Beauty pageants came in the way of it when I met people."

She further added, "I used to be a fashion fanatic when I was younger, growing up in Kuwait. For me, it was something to look up to back then, but I never thought that I could be one of them. I never thought it was for me. There was not much representation at Miss Universe, for women of colour, who look like me. So, I never thought about it. I think when I came here(Mumbai, India), and I saw women actually commanding that space, that's when I got the wind and the confidence to do so."

Before making her mark as a beauty queen, Adline had starred in a few music videos including Arjun Kanungo's 'Mere Dil Vich'.