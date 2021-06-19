Lara Dutta Has A Savage Reply To Fan Asking If She Took Vaccine

Lara Dutta who returns the big screen with Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom recently showed her humorous side on social media while replying to a fan who asked her on Twitter if she has received her Covid-19 vaccine.

A fan asked on Twitter, "@LaraDutta did you get vaccinated???" Taking a subtle dig at celebs who posted their jab pictures on social media, Lara wrote, "Yes!!! Just because I didn't post a picture doesn't mean it didn't happen!!"

Yes!!! Just because I didn’t post a picture doesn’t mean it didn’t happen!! 😂😂❤️ https://t.co/AQqOY7npbH — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) June 18, 2021

Fans were left in splits as they dropped laughing emojis in comment. A fan wrote, "Bigger question is Will the fraternity accept you?" Another said, "Vaccination photograph means more than the certificate nowadays."

A few others wrote, "loved your response", "she's a savage queen" and "I was not ready for this". Another user tweeted, "Then you should post your vaccination certificate, you're a public figure and you should motivate people to get vaccinated."

The former Miss Universe best known for films like Andaaz, No Entry, Bhagam Bhag, Partner and Don 2. After her last film in 2018, she recently returned to acting. The actress made her digital debut with the action-comedy web series Hundred by playing the role of a cop. On the other hand, she recently revealed she will be seen in an upcoming film titled Project 23 by Kunal Kohli.

Sharing the last shot on Instagram, Dutta wrote, "All good things come to an end.... Or I should say, a rocking beginning!! It's a wrap on a very special #Project23 for @lionsgateplayin. What a special experience helmed by a VERY sorted director @kunalkohli, a fabulous working environment created by @jar_pictures and the most awesome co-actors, whom I will dearly miss!"

Lara will be seen in Bell Bottom, alongside Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi. The spy thriller has now been scheduled for a theatrical release on July 27.