Lara Dutta On Doing A Lot Of Comedy Films In Her Career: It Gave Me Chance To Connect With My Audience

Post winning the Miss Universe crown in 2000, Lara Dutta stepped into the film industry with Akshay Kumar-Priyanka Chopra starrer Andaz in 2003. Over a period of time, the actress went on to star in many successful hit films and stood out for her impeccable comic timing in films like Housefull, Partner and others.

In her latest interview with Film Companion, the actress talked about taking up roles in which she got a chance to flaunt her humourous side explaining that it helped her to connect with the audience. Lara said that it was Anees Bazmee's No Entry which gave her an opportunity to connect with an audience way beyond just being a 'glamourous Miss Universe'.

Hiccups & Hookups Web Series Review: Lara Dutta & Prateik Babbar Have An Engrossing Sibling Chemistry

She was quoted as saying, "I guess I was able to do that with my choice of doing Bell Bottom earlier this year. The reason that I actually did a lot of comedy throughout my career, as you rightly said, was because there are few actors who actually can do comedy. So, I think I was blessed to have the ability as a female actor - and there aren't many female actors in the film industry who are able to have a comic timing and present it on-screen. Also, especially after I did No Entry, which gave me a chance to connect with an audience way beyond just being "a glamorous Miss Universe." Otherwise, you're only associated with glamour. I felt that I was more than just that. Being able to do comedy gave me a chance to connect with my audiences, which is why I enjoyed it and followed it on with Partner, Housefull, Bhagam Bhaag etc."

The actress went on to see that there is more to her than doing comedy and cited the example of her role in her last release Bell Bottom. Lara had essayed the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Lara Dutta Breaks Silence On Her Fake Dating Profile Going Viral; 'My Feed Has Been Flooded With Memes'

Speaking about the same, she said, "Playing Mrs. Gandhi gave me the chance to actually show a different facet of myself that I never had been able to do before. Unfortunately, it's taken the industry 18 years to cast me in something like that because now, "by industry standards," I'm mature and older, and therefore, able to be cast. I could've played Mrs. Gandhi when I was 30, I don't think I would've played her any differently. Sure, life experiences do give you a certain amount of maturity to play certain characters and bring some gravitas to them. So, I was excited to do that and I think that really opened up a gamut of opportunities for me, which are now coming my way.

The actress said that she is having the best time of her life as an actor. Lara was recently seen in the web series Hiccups And Hookups.