lara-dutta-predicts-ranbir-kapoor-and-alia-bhatt-are-getting-married-this-year

Last year, actor Ranbir Kapoor left everyone amused when he confessed that had the novel Coronavirus pandemic not hit the nation, he and Alia Bhatt would have already been married. Cut to present, we are already in the middle of August, but neither Alia nor Ranbir has dropped a hint about their expected wedding and guess what? Actress Lara Dutta who is currently busy with the promotion of her upcoming film Bell Bottom, feels that the lovebirds will get married this year.

While interacting with an entertainment portal, when Lara was asked about what she feels about Alia-Ranbir's wedding rumours, she said, "I believe that they are getting married this year."

She also asserted that she can't even keep a track of who the younger generation is dating because they keep changing their partners so fast. "I might say something about some couple and I wouldn't even know if they are still together or not. I am an older generation ya," said Lara.

Meanwhile, Lara is constantly in the limelight owing to her marvellous transformation in Bell Bottom which also stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi in the lead roles.

Ever since the trailer of Bell Bottom got unveiled, netizens are in awe of Lara's transformation. She's playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film. In fact, initially, many netizens failed to recognise that the actress who's playing Indira Gandhi in the trailer is none other than Lara.

The film is all set to release in theatres on August 19, 2021.