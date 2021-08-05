lara-dutta-reveals-akshay-kumar-insisted-her-to-play-indira-gandhi-in-bell-bottom

Ever since the trailer of Ranjit Tiwari's Bell Bottom got released on YouTube, netizens are amazed by Lara Dutta's transformation. She plays the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film, which also casts Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi in the lead roles. In her recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, when Lara was asked how Bell Bottom landed in her lap, she revealed that it was Akshay Kumar who suggested her name for the film.

She told Pinkvilla, "It was Akshay who called me to offer this part in May last year. He said that they are casting for a film called Bell Bottom and wanted me to play Ms. Indira Gandhi."

When asked how she reacted when she was asked to play Indira Gandhi, she said that she was pretty surprised, because there is barely any resemblance between them. Lara further added that it was Akshay who was clear that the look will be managed.

"I have to give Akshay a lot of credit because he saw me in this role before I could. Any actor would give right arm to play an iconic character like Ms. Gandhi on screen. Once I committed to it, there was a huge responsibility to train to look like her on screen," said Dutta.

Speaking about the use of prosthetic to match her look to Indira Gandhi, Lara revealed that Vikram Gaikwad was the incharge of her transformation.

"He made an entire mold of my face first and did all the prosthetics on that. Beyond the prosthetics, a lot of work was done for ageing the face, wrinkles, pigmentation and of course, Ms. Gandhi had a hairstyle that was a part of her personality. We got all of it together and did a look test and were surprised with the outcome. I couldn't recognize myself in the Mirror. I was like, now that we have manage to create a resemblance that's actually close to what she was, it's now up to me to elevate the performance to match the look," shared Lara with the entertainment portal.