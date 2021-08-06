Lara Dutta Reveals Her Daughter's Reaction To Her Bell Bottom Look; 'She Said They Are Going To Kill You'

Ever since the makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom dropped the trailer of the film, fans are going gaga over Lara Dutta's jaw-dropping transformation as the former prime minister Indira Gandhi in this espionage thriller. Recently in a chat with an entertainment portal, Lara revealed how her daughter Saira and husband Mahesh Bhupathi reacted after they saw her in prosthetics for this movie.

Speaking about her daughter's reaction to her look in Bell Bottom, the actress told Zoom TV that she was intrigued when she saw it come alive in front of her.

"She was intrigued. She saw it come alive in front of her... She came in and she saw whole silicon on my face and said, 'Mum they are going to kill you, you can't breathe.' She was so worried. Ya, but having said that, she was also very intrigued and was like, 'Can I touch the nose, the eyebrows? Can I do this, that?'," Lara told the entertainment portal.

The Blue actress also talked about her husband's reaction and revealed that he was shocked and didn't want to hug her. Lara recalled, "My husband was shocked. He probably felt very unsettled with the look. He was like 'I don't want to hug you'. You don't really look like yourself."

Earlier in an interview, the actress had said that she had started prepping for her role during the lockdown and her family members were present during her look tests at home.

Helmed by Ranjit Tiwari, Bell Bottom has Akshay Kumar essaying the role of a star undercover agent who plans a daring covert operation to rescue 210 hostages from a hijacked Indian plane. The spy thriller also stars Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 19.