Lara Dutta Shares Indira Gandhi's Picture Along With Her Picture From Bell Bottom; Netizens Are Surprised

Ever since netizens have learnt that the actress who is playing former Indian PM Indira Gandhi in Bell Bottom is none other than Lara Dutta, they are in awe of her mind-blowing transformation. Elated by netizens' reaction to her transformation, Lara shared a collage of two pictures, wherein one can see Indira Gandhi on the left side and her still from Bell Bottom on the right side.

She captioned the picture as, "Recreating these moments gave me goosebumps on set!! This will always remain a most memorable role and opportunity for me! 🙏. #BellBottom on the big screen in 3D on 19th Aug.💯 @akshaykumar #VashuBhagnani @_vaanikapoor_ @iamhumaq @ranjitmtewari @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani @emmayentertainment @pooja_ent @aseemarrora #ParveezShaikh."

After coming across Lara Dutta's Instagram post, they were left bewitched by the uncanny resemblance between Gandhi and the Bell Bottom actress.

"Wow ❤️fab! Looking forward to watching it," wrote a user.

Another user wrote, "Indira Gandhi seems so elegant, powerful and intelligent. I am excited to see more of her through you."

"Loving and Waitting to See u as MRS. INDIRA JI❤️❤️," reacted another user to Dutta's post.

At the trailer launch of the film, Lara had revealed how she came on board for Bell Bottom and said, "All it took was a call and they said that Lara this film is being made and we are casting for Indira Gandhi's role. It was before I heard the script. But yes, of course, there is a great responsibility when you're portraying somebody who is an iconic figure like her."

Apart from Lara and Akshay Kumar, Bell Bottom also stars Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi in key roles. The movie will be released in theatres on August 19.