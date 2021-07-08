Lata Mangeshkar Recalls Her First Meeting With Dilip Kumar; 'His Light-Hearted Remark Made Me Study Urdu'

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar's demise on July 7 has left millions of fans across the globe shattered. The film fraternity is in deep shock and grief. One of Indian cinema's respected singers Lata Mangeshkar who considered Kumar as her elder brother, friend and guide, too is heartbroken on his passing away.

In a chat with ETimes, Mangeshkar shared some of her fond memories with the late actor. She revealed that she first met the Devdas actor in a Mumbai suburban train.

ETimes quoted her as saying, "My first meeting with Yusufsaab was on a Mumbai suburban train. This was years ago - I think, in 1946 or '47. I, Anil-da (music director Anil Biswas) and one of his assistants were on our way to Malad. A tall, young man hopped into the compartment at Bandra. Anil-da asked him to join us. "Yeh ladki kaun hai (Who is this girl?)" he asked."

Mangeshkar said that when Anil Biswas introduced her to him as a young Maharashtrian playback singer, Kumar jokingly said that Maharashtrians are hardly well-versed in Urdu and their Urdu pronunciation smells of 'daalbhaat.' That very day, the veteran singer decided to learn Urdu.

"Anil-da introduced me to him, saying, "This is a young playback singer, she is very good. She is a Maharashtrian. Yusufsaab remarked jokingly, "Maharashtrians are hardly well-versed in Urdu. Their Urdu 'talaffuz (pronunciation)' smells of 'daalbhaat'." That very day I asked (music director) Mohammad Shafisaab if he could look for an Urdu tutor for me. Today, when someone praises my Urdu 'talaffuz' I quietly thank Yusufsaab. His light-hearted remark made me study Urdu, which is a beautiful language. Yusufsaab's Urdu was impeccable; it was music to the ears," the tabloid quoted Lata Mangeshkar as saying.

She further continued that they both got busy with their respective work and lives. However, whenever they would bump into each other, Kumar would greet her with affection and she would touch his feet.

"I've seen most of Yusufsaab's films - Deedar, Madhumati, Aan, Daag, Yahudi, Aadmi... almost all - in cinema halls. Watching Yusufsaab on the silver screen was a fascinating experience. His sheer presence on celluloid was magnetic: a heady mix - grace, style, dignity and acting abilities; his faraway, brooding glances said it all," Lata told ETimes.

Further, she also talked about her experience of singing a song with Dilip Kumar for Hrishikesh Mukherjee's film Musafir.

"It was Hrishi-da's brainwave to ask Yusufsaab to sing a duet with me. Salil-da (music director) put him through the paces. Yusufsaab began in the true tradition of classical music - aalaap, taan and so forth. He sang to his heart's content and then we recorded the song. And I must tell you that people liked it - 'Laagi naahi chchute raam...'. Connoisseurs remember the song to this day," the singer opened up.

In the same interview, Lata also recounted her last meeting with the thespian and shared, "Over the years Yusufsaab's health began to deteriorate. I had a strong urge to meet him. My niece Rachana (Shah) accompanied me to his Pali Hill residence. This was in December 2014. Saira-ji (Dilip Kumar's wife) took me to Yusufsaab's room. We all knew that his memory was fast fading. But, he hardly took any time to recognise me. He smiled and said, "Come in. A big chair, saddled with a gadda, was meant for him; but he insisted on sitting on a sofa, next to me. When food was brought in, I fed him maalpuwa and paneer tikka. He ate heartily - and smiled. When I reminded him of the Musafir song, he grinned. A big, happy grin."