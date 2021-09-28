Lata Mangeshkar's Birthday: Juhi Chawla, Madhuri Dixit And Others Wish The 'Nightingale Of India'

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar turns a year older today (September 28). On her 92nd birthday today, fans have been pouring in birthday wishes for the singer and have been remembering her glorious contribution to the field of Indian music. Some celebs also took to their social media handle to wish the 'Ek Tu Hi Bharosa' singer.

Juhi Chawla shared a throwback picture with Lata Mangeshkar from an event. She captioned the post stating, "A 100 trees for the legendary Lataji on her birthday." The Hum Hai Rahi Pyaar Ke actress further penned a beautiful message that said that she was listening to the singer's 70s songs on the radio. Juhi added that while listening to the 'Lag Ja Gale' singer's songs, it feels like it's raining flowers or the River Ganga is flowing nearby. Take a look at her tweet.

A 100 trees for the legendary Lataji on her birthday 🙏🙏🙏Radio sun rahi thi , aapke 70’s ke gaane baj rahe the , aapki aawaz ko sunkar aisa laga jaise ,phoolon ki baarish ho rahi hai , jaise Gangaji beh rahi hai🙏🙏🙏🙏😇😇😇💖💖💖🌼🌼🌼🎶🎶🎶 with much love and respect . pic.twitter.com/P3n9hro1BA — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) September 28, 2021

Madhuri Dixit also took to her social media handle to wish Lata Mangeshkar. The Hum Apke Hai Kon actress tweeted in Marathi stating, "Happy birthday to you @mangeshkarlata Didi." Take a look at her wish.

Fashion director Madhur Bhandarkar shared some beautiful throwback pictures with Lata Mangeshkar. The filmmaker captioned it stating, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @mangeshkarlata Tai, the voice that touches every heart, Not a single day in my life goes without listening to your songs. May Lord Ganesh bless you with a long and healthy life. #GoddessOfMusic." Take a look at the post.

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @mangeshkarlata tai, the voice that touches every heart, Not a single day in my life goes without listening to your songs. May Lord Ganesh bless you with a long and healthy life. 🙏🙏 #GoddessOfMusic 🎻🎼🎹🎤 pic.twitter.com/imc4DgD62X — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 28, 2021

Veteran singer KS Chitra also had a delightful birthday tribute for Lata Mangeshkar. The 'Kehna Hi Kya' singer crooned Mangeshkar's iconic track 'Lag Jaa Gale' and left fans super delighted. She captioned it stating, "Here's Wishing Legendary Singer @mangeshkarlata Ji A Very Happy Birthday." Take a look at the video.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished Lata Mangeshkar on this special occasion. He tweeted stating, "Birthday greetings to respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice reverberates across the world. She is respected for her humility & passion for Indian culture. Personally, her blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for Lata Didi's long & healthy life."

Birthday greetings to respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice reverberates across the world. She is respected for her humility & passion towards Indian culture. Personally, her blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for Lata Didi’s long & healthy life. @mangeshkarlata — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2021

Lata Mangeshkar has crooned over 100 songs in varied languages over the span of her illustrious singing career. She has been bestowed with awards like the Padma Bhushan and Bharat Ratna. She also became the recipient of the French Legion Of Honour in the year 2009.