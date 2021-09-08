Lata Mangeshkar Says She Had Differences With Asha Bhosle; Didn't Approve Of Her Decision To Get Married At 16

In her recent tete-a-tete with Bollywood Hungama, singer Lata Mangeshkar opened up about rumoured rivalry with her sister Asha Bhosle, and said that they didn't have any professional rivalry, but just like other siblings, even they had differences in the past.

While speaking to Subhash K Jha, Lata said that she and Asha are close, and even though they do not meet each other very frequently, because Asha lives far away with her son Anand, they share a tight bond.

Speaking about having differences in the past, Lata said, "Earlier she lived right next to me and we even shared a door between our two apartments in Prabhu Kunj (the residential complex on Peddar Road, Mumbai). I know people find it hard to believe. But that's the way it is. Of course, we've had our differences in the past. Which siblings don't have differences? There were things she did in her youth that I couldn't approve of."

When asked if she was upset with Asha's decision to get married at the age of 16, Lata nodded in agreement and said that she knew that the marriage would end in disaster.

"Yes. I knew it was too early. I could feel it would end in disaster. And it did. But it was her life and she was free to do what she liked with it. In our family, we never question one another's decisions," asserted Lata.

In the same interview, Lata dismissed the rumours of having professional rivalry with Asha and said that there was never any professional clash between them. She went on to add that Asha evolved a completely different style of singing from her.

"There is absolutely no rivalry between us. I've always wished her well. And she has always looked up to me as her elder sister," concluded Lata.