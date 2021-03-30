Lata Mangeshkar Shares Picture From Her First Classical Performance, Says She Cannot Believe Its Been 83 Years

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar is quite active on social media. The veteran singer has now shared an anecdote about her first classical performance with her father, renowned classical singer and theatre actor Deenanath Mangeshkar. The Nightingale of India shared the special memory on her Twitter handle.

Lata revealed that she was informed about her first classical performance of her life in Solapur. The songstress also tweeted a special photo that was taken for publicity at the time. She expressed disbelief over the fact that she has now been singing for 83 years.

Lata tweeted her childhood picture and wrote, "Today we got a call from our acquaintance Upendra Chinchore. He told me that I had done my first classical performance with my father on September 9, 1938 at Solapur. This photo was taken for publicity at that time. I can't believe that 83 years have passed since I sang the songs.” Check out the post below:

Aaj hamare parichit Upendra Chinchore ji ka phone aaya,unhone mujhe bataaya ki aapne apna pehla classical performance ,pitaji ke saath 9th Sep 1938 ko Solapur mein diya tha. Ye photo us waqt show publicity ke liye kheechwaayi thi.Yaqeen nahi hota ki gaate hue 83 saal hogaye. pic.twitter.com/Fkcpug1pJb — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) March 29, 2021

A few months ago, Lata Mangeshkar had also shared about how her father reacted when he heard her sing on the radio for the first time 79 years ago. Lata revealed had revealed in her tweet that she made her radio debut by singing two songs. When her father heard the songs, he told Lata's mother that he was very pleased and that he wasn't worried about his daughter's future anymore.

She had tweeted in Hindi, "Aaj se 79 saal pehle 16 December 1941 ko maine Radio par pehli baar gaaya. Maine 2 natyageet gaaye the. Jab mere Pitaji ne wo sune tab wo bahut khush hue, unhone meri maa se kaha ki Lata ko aaj radio pe sunke mujhe bahut khushi hui, ab mujhe kisi baat ki chinta nahi (sic)."

