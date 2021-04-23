Amit Mistry’s 99 Movie Producer Mourns His Demise, Pens A Heartfelt Note

Actor Amit Mistry's demise on Friday morning came as saddening news for many members of the movie and TV fraternity. The actor passed away after cardiac arrest and condolences have been pouring in from fans and his colleagues from the industry. Now the late actor's 99 movie producer Anupam Mittal took to his social media handle to mourn his loss and also penned a heartfelt tribute post for him.

Anupam took to his Facebook handle to share his sorrowful state of mind due to Amit's untimely passing away. The producer stated how he remembered the Bandish Bandits actor fondly after their film 99. Anupam recalled that even though Amit was just starting out in the industry back then, they immediately knew that he had to be in the film after watching his audition.

The producer mentioned how Amit was a warm and unpretentious person along with being a brilliant comedian and actor. He further added that he had bumped into the Kya Kehna actor before the COVID-19 lockdown and had spent some time with him. Anupam stated that he still remembers the late actor's zest for life and enthusiasm for his craft. Take a look at his post.

Anupam concluded the post by stating that the world has lost a fine human being and an actor. Talking about the 2009 movie 99, apart from Amit, it also starred Kunal Khemu, Boman Irani and Soha Ali Khan in pivotal roles. It was helmed by Raj and DK. Raj and DK have also expressed their grief about the actor's passing away. In their statement, they mentioned, "Devastated that Amit Mistry is no more! He was very special to us! Kuber (99), Tipu (SITC), Jignesh (A Gentleman), Prakhaand Pandit (current series)...in every script of ours, we subconsciously wrote a part for him. Heartbroken! Every time we write a script, he will be missed."

Amit Mistry was last seen in the Amazon Prime web series Bandish Bandits, which also starred Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhary, Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, and Kunaal Roy Kapur among others. The actor's co-star from the series, Shreya also mourned his loss. She stated that there was not a role that he could not essay flawlessly, be it on camera or on stage.