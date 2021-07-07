Dilip Kumar Receives A State Funeral, Gets Draped In The National Flag

Dilip Kumar's demise has plunged the film industry into a state of shock and grief. The funeral of the late actor took place amidst the presence of his wife Saira Bano and his close industry friends with the COVID-19 protocols in toe. For his immeasurable contribution to the field of cinema, the legendary actor received a state funeral by the government of Maharashtra.

The late actor's friend Faisal Farooqui shared a video of Dilip Kumar being draped in the Indian tricolour flag. Sharing the video, he wrote, "State funeral protocols - #DilipKumar Saab being draped with the beautiful tricolour." Take a look at the video.

State funeral protocols - #DilipKumar saab being draped with the beautiful tricolor. pic.twitter.com/fmYMdJLOBD — faisal farooqui (@FAISALmouthshut) July 7, 2021

Apart from that, several fans of the Naya Daur actor gathered at the crematorium to pay their last respects to him. In attendance was also Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Filmmaker Subhash Ghai also attended the funeral of the late actor. Take a look at some of the videos from the Mughal-E-Azam actor's funeral.

The funeral also marked some fans of the late actor from Rajasthan sing for him. Earlier, celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Johny Lever and others reached the thespian's residence to pay their respects. The news of his unfortunate demise was shared on his official social media handle. The statement read as, "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, a few minutes ago, We are from God and to Him, we return."

Many members of the film fraternity also took to their social media handle to pay tribute to the late actor. Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "My idol Dilip Saheb .. lost .. never before never after .. "an epic era has drawn curtains .. never to happen again. Peace and Suas." While Dharmendra stated, "Extremely sad to lose my most affectionate brother in the industry. Jannat naseeb ho , Hamare Dalip Sahab ko." Director Karan Johar shared a post that said, "DILIP KUMAR SAAB set the standard for all solid actors to follow... he was a bonafide institution..... his performances are textbooks of nuance and celluloid screen presence... He leaves behind a legendary legacy that will continue to inspire generations of artists... His journey can never end because his legacy will always live on... Rest in peace Dilip Saab and thank you for being the force that you were... That force is unmatchable and irreplaceable but forever inspirational... Prayers to Saira aunty and the entire family... The entire fraternity mourns the passing away of a LEGEND."