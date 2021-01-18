Liger First Look: Vijay Deverakonda Roars Like A Tiger In His Bollywood Debut Opposite Ananya Panday

Vijay Deverakonda's First Look From Liger

Vijay Deverakonda took to his Twitter page to share his first look from the film and wrote, "Humbly announcing our arrival Pan India! Nation wide madness Guaranteed. Produced by @KaranJohar @DharmaMovies @Charmmeofficial @PuriConnects A @purijagan Film! #LIGER #SaalaCrossBreed." In the first look poster, the actor is seen packing a punch. According to reports, Vijay essays the role of a kickboxer with a stutter in the film.

Vijay Deverakonda On Starring In A Pan-India Film

He further wrote in his next tweet, "Someone with my background shouldn't have reached anywhere near here according to the conventions & set Norms. But with sheer madness, passion, hardwork, Here we are! For everyone like me, it is ok for all of us to dream big, Believe and make it happen."

Ananya Panday On Being A Part Of Liger

While Liger marks Vijay Deverakonda's debut in Bollywood, Ananya will be foraying in south cinema with this film. Speaking about the same, Ananya was earlier quoted as saying, "We both are entering different territories; I am new to south cinema, and Vijay is foraying into Hindi cinema. So, we both are nervous and can relate to the other's state of mind. I have a strong character arc in the film, and my part is pivotal. So, it has been a liberating experience to be part of such a film. Also, at the end of the day, I think content is all that matters."