LightsCameraJosh: Shirley Setia, MJ5 Along With Top Influencers Grace Josh's Biggest Meetup At Gurugram

Besides these unique offerings, Josh has also been grabbing eyeballs for its engrossing events. One of them is the #LightsCameraJosh event wherein creators from different segments gathered under a roof and channeled their inner creativity to make some eye-popping content. After the first meetup which was held at Park Hyatt, Hyderabad in March 2021, Josh organized its second edition at The Riviera, Gurugram on October 9. This event turned out to be a bigger success and saw the presence of 400+ content creators with over 20 M clout.

#LightsCameraJosh: Top Josh Influencers Gear Up For The Biggest Meetup At Gurugram

The audience was in for a treat as surprises dropped one after another throughout the event. Speaking about some of the major highlights of the #LightsCameraJosh meetup, the popular dance group MJ5 which is known for its locks and pops, took everyone's breath away with their jaw dropping dance moves. Renowned singer and content creator Shirley Setia and Punjabi lyricist-singer Gurnazar Chattha performed live at the event. Their performances were an absolute delight for every music lover. Not only that, creators like Swati Tiwari, Lovlesh Khaneja, Shanaya Ravi Ainani, Ritesh Pal and Vipin Sharma enchanted the audience with their mind-blowing collaboration with MJ5 and Shirley Setia.

The crowd went 'balle-balle' when they feasted their eyes on the scintillating Tron Bhangra performances on the stage. This combination of bhangra combined with LED light effects left them asking for more. Top Josh creators like Vejeeta and Ablu added more to the thrills with their spellbinding acts. Further, Josh made sure that everyone had a blast by giving this event a quirky twist with the help of fun elements like 360 degree phone booth, Magic Mirror and Paparazzi movement. The attendees let their hair down and danced like there's no tomorrow when the DJ played some chartbuster music.

Josh To Organise Biggest Meet-Up With Its Top Creators For #LightsCameraJosh

At the meetup, top Josh creators like Swati Tiwari, Aastha Asija, Rida Javed, Vejeeta and Noorin Sha got their creative juices flowing and made some ingenious, viral content. Apart from this, the #LightsCameraJosh event also gave all a chance to exchange new ideas and thoughts and helped in cultivating social bonds. The fun-filled event kept them engaged and involved in equal measure. At the end of the day, everyone returned home with plenty of memories and a new set of experiences.

