Lisa Haydon Announces She Is Pregnant With Her Third Child; Son Zack Reveals It's A 'Baby Sister'

The stork is visiting the Lalwanis again! Model-actress Lisa Haydon recently took to her social media handle to announce that she and her husband, businessman Dino Lalvani are expecting their third child. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress took some help from her elder son Zack to make the cutest pregnancy announcement.

Lisa shared a video on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "3 Coming this June 💕." Without dropping any hint about the surprise, the actress is seen beginning the video by saying, "So, I have been meaning to get up on her and chat with you all, to catch you up on some stuff that's been happening lately." She then reveals that the reason why she has stayed away from social media is 'pure laziness.'

Suddenly, we see Lisa's son Zac entering the frame. The actress is seen saying, "So, oh look Zack's come just in time. 'Zacky, can you tell everyone what's inside of mommy's tummy?... "A baby sister," exclaims Zack.

The reaction on both their faces post the revelation is priceless! Watch the video.

As soon as Lisa shared this good news, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the mom-to-be on social media. Shibani Dandekar wrote, "Oh my gosh that amazing Lis! congratulations." Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani commented, "Congratulations," on Lisa's post.

Lisa Haydon and enterpreneur Dino Lalwani in a dreamy beach wedding in 2016. The couple welcomed their first child, son Zack in 2017. Last year, Lisa and Dino welcomed another baby boy, Leo. During her past pregnancies, the Queen actress had flaunted her baby bump in some gorgeous pictures and we just can't wait to see similar adorable moments for the third time as well!

