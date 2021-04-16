Lisa Ray Pens Heartfelt Note To Thank AR Rahman For Giving Her The Opportunity To Be A Part Of 99 Songs

AR Rahman's much-ambitious musical project 99 Songs finally released today (April 16, 2021) in theatres. Interestingly, the musical romantic drama starring newcomers Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas in the lead roles, is getting a positive response from the masses as well as critics. Lisa Ray, who plays one of the important characters in the film, recently thanked musician-producer AR Rahman for allowing her to be a part of an iconic film like 99 Songs.

The Kasoor actress took to Instagram and shared pictures of herself with a heartfelt note for AR Rahman. She wrote, "When @arrahman sir asked me if I'd like to be a part of @99songsofficial I replied: 'Yes. When. Anytime. Anything.' I consider myself incredibly fortunate (dumb luck?) in the sense that life (or call it God, the universe, whatever you fancy) has a way of charting out a direction for me, and then stands back, waiting for me to take action. How else did I end up playing a small but unique part of this unique project? And now #99Songs is releasing April 16th: a collective labour of love. I intersected with so much extraordinary talent in this film. And, along with my director @vishweshk and @arrahman we birthed Sheela. Watch. Listen. Be transported. Soak in new talent. You will feel the love emanating from the screen. Watch #99songs when it releases in three languages today. Come on...it's AR's genius musical heart on a plate. Deep bows: @arrahman @vishweshk @sharadatrilok @ehanbhat @m_koirala @edilsy_vargas @dralhatenzin @officialjiostudios @ym_movies @idealentinc @natasha.moor @zoya.makeupandhair @exceedentertainment and all the incredible singers, musical talent and team that brought this story to life."

Well, Lisa Ray indeed feels blessed to be a part of 99 Songs. Talking about her role, she is playing Sheela in the film, which according to her is small but unique. Coming back to 99 Songs, popular celebs from Bollywood and South Film Industry praised the film on social media.

Directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, 99 Songs also stars Aditya Seal, Manisha Koirala, Thomson Andrews, Rahul Ram and others in key roles. It was shot in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi simultaneously. Notably, 99 Songs is jointly written by AR Rahman and Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy.

