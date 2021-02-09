Looop Lapeta: Tahir Raj Bhasin's First Look Out, Actor Introduces His Character Satya In A Quirky Post

After dropping Taapsee Pannu's intriguing look from her upcoming film Looop Lapeta, the makers have now unveiled her co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin's first look from the new-age comedy thriller. An adaptation of the cult German classic Run Lola Run, the film stars the Mardaani actor in a pivotal role.

Tahir took to his Instagram page to introduce his fans to his character Satya from Looop Lapeta. He shared a still from the film in which he is sporting a red T-shirt with a loose shirt, a green-colored bandana, nose-pin and retro sunglasses.

The actor captioned his post as, "If there was a quicker way of making 2-minute noodles, Satya would find a way! I've had an incredible time playing him and am super kicked about this first look. Meet Satya! The irreverent, lovable "jholer" in the year's craziest ride, "Looop Lapeta", co-starring @taapsee. #LooopLapeta."

Talking about his role in Looop Lapeta, Tahir shared, "Satya is irreverent. I am a risk-chasing charmer in the film and I have had an incredible time playing him. He is pretty out there in his optimism and lust for life. I would describe him as all silver lining and no cloud. He is a hustler who believes with all his soul that the universe conspires in his favour."

He added that he is excited to the quintessential Bollywood hero for the first time in Looop Lapeta.

"When you grow up on your dose of Bollywood, it seems like very familiar territory. Satya is the laid-back charmer that your parents warned you about. Aakash Bhatia and the producers Atul Kasbekar and Tanuj Garg have poured their heart in to creatively balance the style and wit the hero brings to the script. Having the spectacular Taapsee to play opposite has only made exploring an onscreen romantic chemistry an incredibly fun and rewarding experience," Tahir said in a statement.

Directed by ad filmmaker Aakash Bhatia, the Taapsee Pannu-Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer is produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar) and Aayush Maheshwari.

