Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Dibakar Banerjee And Ekta Kapoor Reunite After 11 Years For The Second Part

Way back in 2010, Dibakar Banerjee and producer Ekta Kapoor paved the way for alternate, unconventional storytelling with their film Love Sex Aur Dhokha (LSD). The anthology drama revolved around three separate but interlinked stories about an honour killing, an MMS scandal and sting operations. LSD was also the launchpad for actors like Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha who are quite popular names in the film industry.

Eleven years later, Dibakar and Ekta are all set to reunite for the second part of this much celebrated film. While the first part remains one of the most edgy and innovative films till date, LSD 2 is all set to introduce the new wave of experimental cinema. On the 11th anniversary of LSD today, the makers announced the much anticipated LSD 2.

The film is produced by 'Cult Movies', the new division that was started by Ekta Kapoor to promote new age and edgy stories. This is the second film being produced under Cult Movies, after Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa.

LSD 2 also marks the reunion of Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee after 11 years and needless to say, it's one of the most awaited collaborations.

Ekta took to her Twitter page and wrote, "After Anurag Kashyap's 'Dobaaraa', CULT movies' next is here... Dibakar Banerjee & CULT movies come together to take the legacy of LSD forward ! New age, genre bending and breaking all boundaries with some of the finest storytellers of our times!!"

Ekta Kapoor said in an official statement, "LSD is best remembered for its riveting storytelling and innovative music. And what better day than today to announce the second part of one of our most loved and critically acclaimed film. Dibakar's craft and storytelling prowess is superlative and I am thrilled to associate with him yet again. We are hopeful to recreate the magic this time around as well and hope that the audience will laud and appreciate LSD 2 as much as they did the first part."

Director Dibakar Banerjee added, "LSD was a moment of change in our lives captured through the voice of technology that was changing our souls. A decade later another wave of technology is changing the way we think, dream, live, love and hate. We are changing again into something we don't quite know. LSD 2 will be a journey into those unknown depths. It won't be a story for the family. It may be something we scare ourselves at night with. It could be a mirror of what we are becoming. Ekta Kapoor has been THE unchallenged disruptor and game changer in the way we consume narratives in india. Our collaboration again, I'm sure, will be an unpredictable and thrilling roller coaster ride."

Meanwhile, the makers are yet to announce the cast of this much awaited film.

