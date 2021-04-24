LoveYatri Actress Warina Hussain Quits Social Media; Says 'In Aamir Sir’s Language Dropping The Pretence'

After Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, actress Warina Hussain has now announced her exit from social media. The actress who has 1.9 million followers on her Instagram page, revealed that she will be no longer using social media in a quirky style. However, she also added that her team will continue to manage her account to keep her fans updated about her work.

Warina captioned her post as, "In Aamir sir's language dropping the pretence 😉." Her statement read, "I remember reading somewhere that you don't have to announce your departure because this isn't an airport but I'll do so for my friends and fans, whose love has always been my strength."

She further continued, "This is my last social media post but my team will continue to manage my account so you can stay up to date on my work. Lots of love - Alien."

ALSO READ: LoveYatri Diaries: Warina Hussain Reminisces Meeting Salman Khan For The First Time

See her post.

In the past, Warina had mentioned in many of her interviews that she is not social media savvy. Last year, she had taken a month off from social media platform and called it a "social media detox."

Warina Hussain made her debut in Bollywood opposite Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in Abhiraj Minawala's 2018 film LoveYatri. The actress also featured in the popular 'Munna Badnaam' song alongside Salman Khan in Prabhu Deva.

Earlier this year, Aamir Khan dropped a shocker for his fans when he quit social media a day after his birthday on March 14. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor bid farewell to the world of social media with a statement that read, "Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday 😘 My heart is full😊 In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway 🙄😉 I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before. In addition, AKP has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Here's the official handle! @akppl_official Lots of love, always 🤗 a."

ALSO READ: Munna Badnaam Hua Song: Warina Hussain Opens Up About Working With Salman Khan

Later, when the paparazzi quizzed him about his exit from social media when they bumped into him at an event, the actor revealed, "Aap log apni theories mat lagaiye. Main apni thunki mein rahta hoon. Social media pe hu kahaan main! Mujhe laga ki yaar waise bhi kuch daalta nahi hu main. (Don't create your theories. I am always lost in my own world. Am I even there on the social media? I thought I anyway don't post much on social media)."