Lucky Ali Laughs Off Death Rumours; Says 'Resting In Peace At Home'

Recently, the social media went into a tizzy after fake reports of singer Lucky Ali's demise started circulating on the internet. Soon, his friend and actress Nafisa Ali took to her Twitter page to quash these rumours and clarified that the singer is in good health and not suffering from COVID-19 as speculated by a section of netizens.

Later, Lucky Ali, took to his Instagram story to dismiss rumours about his death. The singer issued a statement in a witty style that read, "Hi everyone just addressing the rumours. I'm alive and well and resting in peace at home haha. Hope you all are staying in and staying safe. May god protect us all during this devastating time.

Earlier, Nafisa Ali had refuted reports of Lucky Ali's demise while speaking with a leading tabloid and said, "I chatted with Lucky Ali two-three times today. He is fine. He does not have COVID-19. In fact, he has antibodies. He is busy planning his music and concerts. We were talking about virtual concerts happening and all such things. He is on his farm in Bengaluru and his family is there with him. I just spoke to him, everybody is fine."

Last year, a video of Lucky Ali singing his iconic 'O Sanam' song at an impromptu concert in Goa's Arambol village had gone viral on social media. The video sent his fans into a major nostalgic trip.

Recently, in an exclsuive chat with Filmibeat, Lucky Ali had opened up about life during pandemic and said, "The biggest lesson during the lockdown was that anything can happen any time. So, if you keep it simple, you are better prepared to meet any eventuality. And yeah, emotionally and financially it was difficult because when you have responsibilities and people depending on you, it becomes a challenge. But it's good if things are not tough and you will never have that challenge to overcome and solve problems."