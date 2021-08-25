Maa Anand Sheela Has This Advice For Priyanka Chopra & Alia Bhatt If They Play Her On Screen

Since a long time, there have been reports doing in the rounds about two biopics being made on Ma Anand Sheela, the former controversial one-time aid to spiritual guru Bhagwan Rajneesh or Osho; one, a film starring Priyanka Chopra and another a show which will be helmed by Shakun Batra with reportedly Alia Bhatt as the main lead.

Recently in an interview with journalist Puja Talwar, Ma Anand Sheela opened up on both the actresses playing her on screen. She said that she hopes the two projects will avoid focusing only on the scandals that she has been involved in.

Sheela said, "Well, I sometimes chuckle. Sometimes they will have to do deep searching into my character. They have to move a little bit away from scandal. And I don't know if they can. And if they don't, I take it as an impression of me they are doing."

Last year while speaking with Hindustan Times, Maa Sheela Anand had said that she prefers Alia Bhatt over Priyanka Chopra to play her on screen.

She was quoted as saying, "I saw bits of a film that my sister was watching, and I thought, I looked like her when I was young. I asked my sister, 'Did I look like her when I was young? Do you remember'? And she said, 'Yes, you do'. I feel she has the spunk in her that I had. Spunk is very necessary and it is very natural, it is not artificial, not cosmetic, it is genuine."

Further, she had even sent a legal notice to Priyanka when she learnt that the actress is developing a movie based on her.

Speaking about it, she had said, "I told her I do not give her permission to do [the] film because I have not chosen her. In Switzerland, we send legal notices very simply. I sent her an email which is accepted there as legal."

When asked if she heard back from PeeCee, Sheela had said, "No, never. Not even a courtesy letter that they received my notice but that's not an issue, maybe she never had the opportunity to meet me or make time to meet me and it is no big issue... not everybody has the time to meet me."

Maa Anand Sheela rose to prominence after making an appearance in the 2018 Netflix documentary series Wild Wild Country. She also featured in Searching for Sheela, a one-hour documentary executive produced by Shakun Batra.