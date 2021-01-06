Madam Chief Minister Trailer: Richa Chadha Stands Tall In Subhash Kapoor's Political Drama

After the intriguing teaser posters, the makers of Richa Chadha starrer Madam Chief Minister have unveiled the trailer of the gut-shaking political drama written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. The film showcases Richa Chadha as a figure of power and dignity alongside talented performers like Saurabh Shukla, Manav Kaul, Akshay Oberoi and Shubhrajyoti.

Madam Chief Minister tells the story of a young woman's journey and growth in the world of politics, a leader like never seen before, an unstoppable force!

The trailer gives a vibe of an intense political drama ending with a powerful dialogue by the protagonist Richa Chadha, "Tumhari awaaz uthane se, Tumhari seva karne se, Duniya ki koi takaat nahi rok sakti." This indeed makes it even more intriguing.

Watch the trailer here.

Speaking about the film, Richa had earlier shared, "I'm extremely grateful that I was entrusted with such a layered character. As actors, such amazing scripts are hard to come by. I have learnt a lot about Indian society and politics via this film. I sincerely hope the audience enjoys it as much as we have."

Madam Chief Minister is scheduled to release in cinemas on January 22, 2021.

