Madhavan On Staying Loyal To His Wife For 22 Years: Sarita Would Kill Me If I Strayed

As actor R Madhavan turned 51 today (June 1, 2021), he spoke to senior journalist Subhash K Jha and spilled the beans about his happy married life. When asked how he managed a rock steady marriage in the entertainment industry, he said laughingly, "Ha, good one. Sarita would kill me if I strayed. How do I avoid temptation? With a nice cold shower."

In the same interview, when he was asked about turning a year older, Madhavan said that he does not feel 51, and credits his positive attitude for it.

"I guess it comes from a positive attitude to my work, family, everything. I don't allow any negativity in my life. You won't see me moping over a flop or preening over a hit," added Madhavan.

It's second year in a row for Madhavan for celebrating his birthday in lockdown, but the actor has no qualms about it.

When asked what's his special plan for the day, he said, "Honestly. I'm keeping it really really low and just having dinner with my Sarita and Vedant. I wish my parents were here with us in Dubai. But hey, I'm being greedy. God has given me so much. Even during these tough times my family is safe and healthy, touchwood. I couldn't ask for more. We just pray for a lot of peace around the world. Hopefully my next birthday would be pandemic-free."

As for turning 51, Madhavan said that he doesn't feel any older and at the same time, he doesn't have any qualms about growing older either. He further said that he believes in the saying 'You are as young or old as you feel'.

"I think I've a perfect life. I remember when my first Hindi film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein had released I had told you I wished it was as big a hit as Hrithik Roshan's Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai. Today I am proud of every film that I've done and wouldn't change or exchange a thing. If I had a chance to go back and change anything in my life, I'd change absolutely nothing," concluded Madhavan.