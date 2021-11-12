R Madhavan Says He Can Never Live Like A Star; 'I Can't Afford To Have People Around Me All The Time'

R Madhavan in his latest interview with Film Companion's Baradwaj Rangan, talked about his journey as an actor. He said that he believes that his 'best is yet to come'.

"If anything, I feel very inadequate right now. I don't think I've ever reached that stage at all. Those sort of realisations happen when I meet a big star or a politician or a leader, who embraces me and means what he says when he says that he really likes my work. Or I meet people from different generations in the same family, who say they are a part of the products that I create. Maybe that time I feel like I'm on the right path. But if anything, I still feel very strongly that my best is yet to come. I don't know if that is a safety mechanism or if that is a fact...," Madhavan said in the interview.

The Saala Khadoos actor called himself a terrible star and said that he doesn't wear designer clothes or can have people around him all the time. Madhavan went on to say that he feels he can never say that he has 'made it', because he is still hungry to achieve more.

"I think, also, I was never financially super settled at any given point of time, and never allowed myself to be there. That hunger to create what is called a 'star life' has always kept me wanting more. But I have realised I can never live like a star. I'm a terrible star. I don't wear designer clothes, I can't afford to have people around me all the time. I also realised the way you walk at the airport decides how many people mob you and how many people leave you alone. I'm very, very hungry. I don't think I can ever reach a stage where I can say I've made it," the actor mentioned in his interview.

Madhavan is a popular face in the Tamil film industry and is known for films like Alaipayuthey, Minnale, Dumm Dumm Dumm amongst others. He made his debut in Bollywood with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein in 2001 and went on to star in films like Guru, Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots, Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. The actor will next be seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.