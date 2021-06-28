Madhubala & Kishore Kumar's Unseen Wedding Picture Goes Viral; Her Simplicity As A Bride Will Win Your Heart

A while ago, we got our hands on an unseen picture of yesteryear actress Madhubala's wedding picture and we bet her simplicity in the picture will win your heart. For the unversed, Madhubala was madly in love with Dilip Kumar, but owing to her father's disapproval, the duo didn't get married. Reportedly, she became close to Kishore Kumar after working with him in Chalti Ka Naam Gadi and Half Ticket. It was 1960, when Kishore proposed marriage to her, and she gave him her nod, as she had realised that there's no future with Dilip Kumar.

It was in 1960 that Madhubala and Kishore Kumar got married. It is said that for the sake of Madhubala's parents, Kishore had converted to Islam and had changed his name to Karim Abdul. However, in an interview given to Filmfare, Kishore Kumar had said that neither he nor Madhubala ever changed their religion to marry each other.

Coming back to the viral picture of Madhubala and Kishore, the duo is seen surrounded by their industry friends at their wedding ceremony. Apart from the duo, RD Burman, Majrooh Sultanpuri and SD Burman can be spotted in the frame.

Reportedly, after a few days of their wedding, both Madhubala and Kishore had left for London. Unfortunately, Madhubala was diagnosed with a cardiac issue. Doctors not only informed Kishore Kumar about her poor heart condition, but also revealed that she only had two years to live.

In an interview with Filmfare, Madhubala's sister Madhu had revealed that when Kishore learnt about Madhubala's heart condition, he left her at her father's house, because he couldn't take care of her owing to his busy schedule.

"Maybe he wanted to detach himself from her so that the final separation wouldn't hurt. But he never abused her as was reported. He bore her medical expenses," had said Madhubala's sister.

On February 23, 1969, the actress breathed her last while Kishore Kumar left for his heavenly abode on October 13, 1987.