Madhur Bhandarkar On 20 Years Of Tabu-Starrer Chandni Bar: Many Thought It Was A Cheap And B-Grade Title

As Tabu-starrer Madhur Bhandarkar completed twenty glorious years, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar opened up about how peopled had misconceptions about the film. When asked if he ever felt that Chandni Bar was a risky gamble at that time, he said that it was very risky, because people even had a problem with the title of the film.

While speaking to Times Of India, Madhur said, "Many thought it was very cheap, and a B-grade title. I researched the film for about six months. When I approached producers for it, they wanted me to put some item numbers in the film, which I didn't want to. My first film did not work, so there was a lot of pressure on me, but I was hell-bent on making the film the way I wanted to."

Apparently, the film was made on the budget of Rs 1.5 crore.

Speaking about the same, Madhur said laughingly, "I made the movie on a very small budget. So much so, that I once jokingly told Kareena that I had made Chandni Bar on a budget that was smaller than what I spent on her clothes in Heroine."

Speaking about his achievements, Madhur said that he has been successful in creating a genre for his cinemas. He is well-aware that people call him a topical, realistic and a hard-hitting filmmaker, and he feels happy about it.

"I am thankful to everyone who has been a part of them, especially my audience, who has always been with me and encouraged me. I have done about 15 films in the last 20 years and those have been the films that I wanted to make. I have taken my time to make my movies and not succumbed to the pressure of coming up with a film every year. Whatever my career has been so far, Chandni Bar has been a stepping stone for me," concluded Bhandarkar.