Madhur Bhandarkar Was Told Chandni Bar Is A Sleazy & Down-Market Title, Director Hails Tabu For Doing The Film

Madhur Bhandarkar's 2001 film Chandni Bar starring Tabu and Atul Kulkarni is considered to be one of his most celebrated works for its realistic story-telling and heart wrenching performances. The film which proved to be a turning point in Bhandarkar's career clocks 20 years today (September 28, 2021).

In an interaction with a leading daily, the filmmaker spoke at length about the challenges he faced while making this movie. Madhur revealed that his first visit to a dance bar in Mumbai actually nudged him to make Chandni Bar.

Recounting that experience, the Fashion director shared with Hindustan Times, "I was uncomfortable and embarrassed when a friend took me to a dance bar as I was worried that someone would recognise me. I began observing these girls draped in flashy chiffon sarees, ghagra cholis and churidars dancing to jarring music. That night before I went to sleep, those visuals began flashing before my eyes."

He also praised Tabu for doing the film revealing that she was his first and the first choice for this social drama. Bhandarkar said that he would have been disappointed if Tabu had turned down the film.

"She loved the script. I wrote the story keeping her in my mind. She was my first and last choice. I would've been very disappointed if she turned down the film. She was doing commercial films at that point. To play a mother to two children wasn't easy," the filmmaker told the tabloid.

He also opened up on the problems he faced while releasing the film and revealed that he was told by many prominent people that the title Chandni Bar was very sleazy and down-market. However, things changed when the Tabu-starrer bagged a National Award.

"What we see on OTT today was seen in the film at that time as it was hard-hitting and real; the language was harsh. A lot of prominent people told me that Chandni Bar is a very sleazy and down-market title. But things changed overnight as the film went on to win a National Award: "From a nobody, I became known as a filmmaker who makes realistic cinema. When I received the award from late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam saab, I couldn't believe it. Tabu kept asking me how I'm feeling and I was just speechless," the director shared with the tabloid.

Over the years, there have been various speculations around a sequel to Chandni Bar. Bhandarkar addressed these media reports and said, "Mumbai bars shut in 2005 and I kept wondering what happened to these women. I've been researching on it since 2005. Many of them died by suicide, some went abroad. There's a lot of pathos and emotions attached to their stories. With Chandni Bar 2.0, I want to revisit that zone. I'm intrigued. I'm craving to tell the story. I have some ideas but haven't streamlined it yet."

Chandni Bar revolves around a displaced woman who is forced to become a bar dancer, and sire children of a gangster.