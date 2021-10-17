Madhuri Dixit Celebrates 22 Years Of Marriage With Husband Sriram Nene, Shares Special Video

Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene are celebrating 22 years of marital bliss today and to mark the special occasion, the actress shared a special video on social media. In the clip, we get to see Madhuri’s wedding photos to holidays with kids and several other unforgettable memories of the past two decades with her family.

The actress shared the post with the following caption: "22 Magical years of togetherness @drneneofficial." She has also added the title track of her film Dil Toh Pagal Hai as the background music in the video. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Dr Nene too shared an adorable video of themselves with the song 'Make It To Me' playing in the background along with the following note: "Time flies when you’re having fun and that’s exactly how I feel about the 22 beautiful years that I’ve spent with you. Home is wherever you are and I’m so grateful for the amazing life and home that we have built together. Happy Anniversary to the most beautiful woman in the universe both inside and out, my soulmate, my MD, and my better half, here’s to many great years ahead R #Anniversary #AnniversaryGift #WeddingAnniversary #22ndAnniversary #22yearsoftogetherness.” Take a look!

Madhuri tied the knot with Shriram, a doctor, on October 17, 1999. The actress relocated to the US and lived there for over a decade before making her Bollywood comeback in 2007 with Aaja Nachle. The couple has two kids - Arin and Ryan.

On the professional front, Madhuri was recently seen as a judge on Dance Deewane 3. The actress will be seen in Netflix’s upcoming series, Anamika which also features Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley, and Muskkaan Jaferi in pivotal roles. The show is being helmed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar.