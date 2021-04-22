Madhuri Dixit Celebrates 27 Years Of Anjaam By Sharing Throwback Pictures With Shah Rukh Khan & Deepak Tijori

Long before Shah Rukh Khan made his way into our hearts with a beckoning smile on his face and his arms wide open, the superstar was known for his anti-hero roles. Remember his 'KKK...Kiran' act in Yash Chopra's Darr? Well, the actor repeated his obsessive lover boy act in Anjaam which also starred Madhuri Dixit and Deepak Tijori in pivotal roles.

Shah Rukh Khan essayed the role of Vijay, a wealthy industrialist who falls heads over heels in love with an airhostess, Shivani (played by Madhuri Dixit) and continues to pursue her even when she turns down his proposal. Things take a dangerous turn when Vijay's love for Shivani turns into obsession.

Anjaam which released in 1994, completes 27 years today. To mark this milestone, Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram page to share some unseen pictures with her co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepak Tijori. The actress captioned her post as, "#27YearsOfAnjaam One of my memorable films with @iamsrk & #DeepakTijori filled with lots of emotions, drama, and entertainment 🎞️."

Shah Rukh Khan's portrayal of unapologetic sociopath in Anjaam was well-recieved by the audience and the actor even bagged the Filmfare Best Villain Award for his performance. Director Rahul Rawail in one of his earlier interviews had narrated an interesting trivia about the film's climax.

The filmmaker had told Hindustan Times, "The ending was different. Only Shah Rukh's character was supposed to die But while working, we felt Madhuri's character must meet the same fate, as that would add to the plot and appeal."

Speaking about casting Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit together for the first time on screen, he had shared, "It was wonderful directing them. They were always ready to go to any extent to make their part look convincing. Why just them, I would also like to mention Deepak Tijori [who played Madhuri's husband in the film]. Not everyone was keen but he agreed and I think Deepak was perfect."

Besides the brilliant performances, Anjaam is still remembered for its chartbuster songs especially 'Badi Mushkil Hai' and 'Chane Ke Khet Mein'.