Madhuri Dixit Wishes Mother On Her Birthday With A Heartfelt Note And Video; Shares Birthday Celebration Pic

Madhuri Dixit Nene shared an adorable video for her mother on her birthday. The actress took to her social media accounts on Sunday to share the special video which consists of a collection of their lovely moments together.

She accompanied it with a heartfelt note that said, "My source of inspiration and my strength through all the ups & downs... Words fall short to express what you mean to me & our family. Happy Birthday aai 😘❤️ वाढदिवसाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा आई’" Check out the video below:

My source of inspiration and my strength through all the ups & downs... Words fall short to express what you mean to me & our family. Happy Birthday aai 😘❤️ वाढदिवसाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा आई pic.twitter.com/zHd60fLViM — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) June 27, 2021

As soon as the actress shared the post, fans and friends from the industry also dropped lovely birthday wishes for Madhuri’s mom in the comments section.

Madhuri Dixit Would Like To Remake This Film Of Hers; Says 'Alag Hi Kahaani Thi'

Dixit also shared a beautiful picture with her mother from her birthday celebration. She wished her mom and wrote “Happy happy 89th aai ” in the caption. Take a look!

Happy happy 89th aai 🥳😘 pic.twitter.com/nUsefbq1Jq — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) June 27, 2021

For the unversed, Madhuri regularly shares posts about her work and family life on social media. On the work front, the Devdas star is currently seen as a judge on the show Dance Deewane. She was last seen on the big screen in Dharma Production’s Kalank that also starred Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The 2019 release was unsuccessful in impressing the audience at the box office.

Shah Rukh Khan And Akshay Kumar's Throwback Picture From Dil To Pagal Hai Sets Will Make You Nostalgic!



Meanwhile, The Devdas star will soon be seen making her digital debut with Finding Anamika, a suspenseful family drama series that also features Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley, and Muskkaan Jaferi in pivotal roles. The series is helmed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar.