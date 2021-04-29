Madhuri Dixit On COVID-19 Crisis: It's Heartbreaking To See The Kind Of Pain & Loss Everybody Is Facing

As the country continues to battle the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic with many states imposing fresh lockdowns to stop the rising number of cases, actress Madhuri Dixit in a recent tete-a-tete with a leading tabloid said that she is trying to stay calm by spending time with her family and being there for her friends amid these trying times.

A Hindustan Times report quoted the Kalank actress as saying, "You have to keep your spirits up, keep your faith and do everything necessary."

Madhuri said, "There's an off chance that you do everything, and you still get it, but you have to keep the spirits high, keep encouraging other people, and keep saying that there's light at the end of this tunnel," further adding that the ongoing crisis in the country is so bad that it's heartbreaking to see the kind of problems, agony and loss that everybody is facing.

Speaking about how she is glad to be with her family during these uncertain times, Madhuri told the tabloid, "My kids are home, my mom and my husband. We're spending as much time together as possible. We're looking at the brighter side, and trying to give each other the support that we need. My son will go to college this year. So, I'm spending time with him, doing simple things like cooking or jamming together." The actress said that she also makes sure to check on her friends to make sure that they are okay and if they need help.

Madhuri who recently took her second jab of COVID-19 vaccine, further stressed on the importance of wearing masks the right way and said, "It's not only to protect yourself, but others as well because you can be a carrier, you can give it (to others) without having any symptoms. So, it's very important to wear a mask, and to wear it the right way."

Further, the actress revealed that she will be spearheading an initiative 'United By Dance' through her online dance academy 'Dance with Madhuri' to help people in keeping their spirits up and health in check.

Madhuri said that she considers dance to be a spiritual thing and added, "I love dancing, it keeps me fit. It's a great form of exercise. It keeps the blood pumping. In fact, dancing is also great for mental health."

Bollywood's 'dhak dhak girl' has been homebound ever since the shooting of her dance reality show got stalled due to the lockdown in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the actress is all set to make her Netflix debut with a web series titled Finding Anamika.