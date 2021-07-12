Madhuri Dixit Pays An Ode To Dilip Kumar On 19 Years Of Devdas; 'You Will Continue To Live On Forever'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Devdas starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit, clocked 19 years today (July 12, 2021). On this occasion, Madhuri who essayed the role of the golden-hearted courtesan Chandramukhi in this tragic romance, paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary actor Dilip Kumar who passed away on July 7, 2021.

The thespian had essayed the titular role in Bimal Roy's 1955 film Devdas. Madhuri paid an ode to Kumar and said that like Devdas, he too will continue to live on forever. The 'dhak dhak' girl also shared a BTS picture from her 2000 film in which she and SRK are seen discussing a shot with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Aishwarya Rai Is Beauty Personified In Her Look Test As Paro For SRK's Devdas

She captioned her post as, "Reminiscing some great and happy memories from the sets of Devdas. Even 19 years later it all feels so fresh! Thank you Sanjay for sharing these. Will Cherish these forever! Here's our ode to #DilipKumar, just like #Devdas, you will continue to live on... forever!

#19YearsOfDevdas."

See her post.

Before the release of Devdas, Madhuri had opened up on playing Chandramukhi in Devdas in an interview with Rediff and said, "Chandramukhi is a very poignant, very feminine character. If I were to compare this role, I would probably compare with Rekhaji's role in Muqaddar Ka Sikander. As his treatment of the novel is itself different, the obvious comparison between Vyjayanthimalaji and me will not arise. The previous Chandramukhi was her interpretation of the role. This portrayal is the result of our combined interpretation. As far as direct comparison with her goes, I am sure that will not arise," further adding, "Being a dancing girl's role, my Kathak training stood me in good stead."

No doubt, Madhuri Dixit's iconic dance moves in 'Kahe Chhed Mohe' and 'Maar Dala' in Devdas continues to enthrall the audience even today.

Apara Mehta Was Offered Devdas By Sanjay Leela Bhansali Because Of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Besides Madhuri Dixit, singer Shreya Ghoshal who made her singing debut in Hindi films with Devdas also posted on her Twitter page, "19 years ago on this day I made my debut in Hindi Films in the iconic film #Devdas It's still vivid in my memories the magical years of the making of the music. Always grateful to #SanjayLeelaBhansali sir for believing in that 16 year old girl.."

19 years ago on this day I made my debut in Hindi Films in the iconic film #Devdas It’s still vivid in my memories the magical years of the making of the music. Always grateful to #SanjayLeelaBhansali sir for believing in that 16 year old girl.. pic.twitter.com/gM3rDTBAqG — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) July 12, 2021

Based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's popular novel Devdas, this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial starred Shah Rukh Khan as Devdas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Paro and Madhuri Dixit as Chandramukhi.

The film revolves around Devdas whose life spirals out of control as he takes up alcohol and a life of vice to numb the pain when his wealthy family prohibits him from marrying his childhood sweetheart Paro. Devdas was a commercial success at the box office.