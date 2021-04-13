Gudi Padwa 2021: Madhuri Dixit Recalls Celebrating The Auspicious Festival With Her Family

Today marks the auspicious festival of Gudi Padwa which marks the New Year for the Maharashtrian community. Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit recently went down on a memory lane and recalled celebrating Gudi Padwa with her family. The Dhak Dhak Girl revealed that since her mother is from Ratnagiri, she remembers celebrating the festival in the city with her maternal grandparents.

The actor spoke to ETimes about the same and revealed that she remembers waking up to the cuckoo's singing on the morning of Gudi Padwa at her grandparent's home. Madhuri mentioned how she and her cousins used to select the bamboo for the Gudi which later they used to decorate with flowers and edible necklaces made from sugar. The Dil To Pagal Hai actor then added how they used to hoist the Gudi outside their home and worship the same. Madhuri further said that at sunset, her family used to bring the Gudi down and still celebrate the same.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit & Anil Kapoor's Tezaab Remake In The Making?

Apart from this, Madhuri also recalled how her grandfather encouraged them to celebrate the festival in a traditional manner and uphold their culture. She said how her grandfather used to make them rub cow dung on the floor to make it pure. The actor revealed that since they had their own cows and buffaloes, their milk was in-house as well through which they used to make shrikhand at home.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit Wishes Son Arin With An Adorable Birthday Post; 'My Baby Is Officially An Adult

Madhuri remembers drawing rangoli in which the Gudi used to be placed. The Hum Aapke Hain Koun actor further mentioned how she used to pluck some leaves from a Neem tree near their home which used to be later grated by her grandmother. Her grandmother used to put cumin seeds on the same and make her eat them which she did not resist even though it was bitter.

Madhuri Dixit remembered that the best part of the celebrations was by getting together with the whole family. She recalled her mother buying traditional earrings for her. The actor spoke about the current pandemic situation and said that one should pray that the New Year should bring normalcy again in people's lives as today the pandemic has gone on to displace lives.