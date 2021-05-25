Madhuri Dixit Remembers Yash Chopra As A Progressive Director; Says 'He Always Kept Up With Times'

Late filmmaker Yash Chopra was known for spinning epic love stories on screen. And when it came to his heroines on the celluloid, the director always presented them in such a sensuous, beautiful and surreal way that every actress wished to work with him!

A quick look at some of his movies and you will realize that the celebrated filmmaker used to equate his women with nature by choosing pristine locations and natural elements like rain or snow. In terms of story-telling too, his leading ladies were a integral part of the narrative. Yash Chopra worked with almost every A-list heroine and presented them like never before in his films.

Recently, during an interaction with fans for 'Madzness Awards,' Madhuri Dixit remembered Yash Chopra and spoke about how he would present his women characters in a progressive way.

Bollywood's 'dhak dhak' girl said, "Yashji was a very progressive director and he always kept up with times. His films like Deewaar, Daag, Kala Patthar and many more are all very progressive. Even women characters were very progressive and played an important part in his films."

Late Yash Chopra directed Madhuri Dixit in his 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

Recalling her experience of working with the filmmaker, Madhuri said, "When I got the opportunity to work with him, I heard the script and fell in love with him. The film was about love and how this girl believes she will meet her soulmate, which is exactly what I used to think and the same happened to me when I met Shriram Nene."

Further, the Aaja Nachle actress said that Yash Chopra was very professional as a producer and director.

"What I liked most about him was he would let the artistes free to do their bit. He would not give directions on how to act, he would just give an outline and let the actors enact, and whatever came out was very natural, which reflected in his films," Madhuri Dixit walked down the memory lane.

Speaking about films, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Abhishek Varman's 2019 film Kalank co-starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt. The actress is now all set to make her digital debut with the Netflix series Finding Anamika.