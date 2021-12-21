Madhuri Dixit Shares A Beautiful Birthday Wish For Govinda, Hails Him For His 'Multi-Faceted Skill'

The legendary actor Govinda celebrates his birthday today (December 21). On this occasion, the fans of the actor as well as his friends from the industry have been sharing some warm birthday wishes for him. The latest to do so is none other than Madhuri Dixit who shared a beautiful birthday wish for Govinda. The actress also shared a throwback picture with him presumably from the sets of one of their movies.

Talking about the same, the picture has Madhuri Dixit and Govinda posing side by side. The Coolie No 1 actor can be seen sporting a full-sleeved yellow collar-neck tee that he paired up with black pants and a different hairdo. On the other hand, Madhuri Dixit can also be seen flaunting her short hairdo look. The Dil Toh Pagal Hain actress can be further seen in a blue sweatshirt that she paired up with white pants. Madhuri can be seen furthermore wearing a necklace and matching earrings with the look.

Along with the picture, Madhuri Dixit also had a heartwarming message for Govinda. The Hum Apke Hai Kon actress stated, "Dear @govindaahuja21 Ji, you are not only well known for your dance but also for your multi-faceted skillset including drama, action, romance, and most important comedy. With every new role, you have created a special place in everyone's heart with your acting. Today on this special day I wish you a very happy birthday and an amazing year ahead." Take a look at the post.

Dear @govindaahuja21 Ji, you are not only well known for your dance but also for your multi-faceted skill set including drama, action, romance, and most important comedy. pic.twitter.com/jyahiWvHUg — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) December 21, 2021

One of the fans wrote under the post saying, "How I wish you both would have acted together in the 90s more often. We as fans missed it." While another netizen stated, "You are the best actor who has done justice to every role that you played... Madhuri Ji during my childhood I have seen lots of his movies. A perfect and skilled actor and yes his dancing style is unique." Madhuri Dixit and Govinda have acted together in some successful films like Mahasangram, Izzatdar and Paap Ka Ant. Govinda recently also made an appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss 15 wherein the contestants did a tribute dance performance for him to mark his birthday.