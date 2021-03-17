Madhuri Dixit Wishes Son Arin With An Adorable Birthday Post; 'My Baby Is Officially An Adult'

It's rightly said that a mother holds a child's hand for a while but their hearts forever. Bollywood's dhak-dhak girl Madhuri Dixit took to social media to pen a sweet note for her elder son Arin on his 18th birthday today (March 17, 2021).

Besides all the love, mommy dearest also had some words of wisdom for Arin. The Devdas actress shared 'then-and-now' pictures and reminded him that "with freedom comes responsibility."

In one of the pictures shared by Madhuri on her Twitter page, the actress is seen flaunting her million dollar smile while posing with baby Arin. The second photo which dates back to a few months, features Madhuri adorably pulling his cheeks.

The actress penned a sweet birthday message for her son that read, "My baby is officially an adult. Happy 18th birthday, Arin. Just remember that with freedom comes responsibilities. From today the world is yours to enjoy, protect and brighten. Make good on all the opportunities that come your way and live life to the fullest. Hope your journey is an unforgettable adventure. Love you."

Have a look at her tweets.

Make good on all the opportunities that come your way and live life to the fullest. Hope your journey is an unforgettable adventure. Love you ❤😘 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 17, 2021

Madhuri Dixit tied the knot with US-based doctor Dr Sriram Nene on October 17, 1999. Following her marriage, the actress relocated to Denver, Colorado, for over a decade. She moved back to Mumbai with her family in October 2011. The couple welcomed their first child, son Arin in 2003. Two years later, they were blessed with another son, Ryan.

Workwise, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Karan Johar's Kalank. The actress is now all set to make her Netflix debut with Bejoy Nambiar-Karishma Kotak's family drama Finding Anamika.

