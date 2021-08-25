Madras Cafe Actress Leena Maria Paul Gets Interrogated By ED In Extortion Case Of Rs 200 Crore

According to a news report in ETimes, The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had seized a beachfront bungalow, luxurious cars, 2 kg of gold and Rs 82.5 lakh in Chennai in connection to an extortion racket. Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar was arrested with 7 others for their involvement in the Rs 200 crore extortion case. The report further stated that the ED made these arrests and the seizures after interrogating Chandrasekhar's girlfriend and Madras Cafe actress Leena Maria Paul.

Leena Maria Paul was arrested with Sukesh Chandrasekhar for the first time in the year 2013 for cheating Canara Bank of Rs 19 crore. The couple was once again arrested in the year 2015 by the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police for trying to make people invest in a fake firm promising them high returns. The ED has filed the case based on Delhi Police's investigation and will soon take Sukesh on remand after his judicial custody ends.

John Abraham Says He Will Never Go To Big Directors & Fold His Hands In Front Of Them For Films

Sukesh Chandrasekhar used to pull out the scam using an app called Crazy Call to impersonate high-ranking officials. He had also impersonated the law secretary while on a call with one of his victims. Chandrasekhar's two associates namely Pradeep and Deepak have also been arrested.

John Abraham Gets Brutally Honest; Says Almost 90% Of Films That Opted For OTT Release Were Bad

Talking about actress Leena Maria Paul, she had a pivotal role in the film Madras Cafe that was helmed by Shoojit Sircar. The movie starred John Abraham and Nargis Fakhri in the lead roles. Apart from this, Leena was seen in the movie Red Chillies alongside megastar Mohanlal. The actress also appeared in movies like Cobra and Husbands In Goa.