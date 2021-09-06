Madras Cafe Actress Leena Maria Paul Arrested In Rs 200 Crore Extortion Case

Model turned actress Leena Maria Paul who has worked in the Bollywood film Madras Cafe, was arrested by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing on Sunday (September 5, 2021) for allegedly helping her boyfriend Sukesh Chandrasekhar in extorting Rs 200 crore from a businessman's wife.

As per a report in PTI, the police has invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOCA) Act against the accused. A senior police officer told the news agency that further investigation into the matter is underway.

He revealed that Paul allegedly helped her boyfriend in duping former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh. For the unversed, Shivendra was arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) in 2019.

An FIR was filed on August 7 after Aditi informed police that a man posing as a senior official of the Law Ministry in June last year had offered to help her secure bail for her husband, who was in jail at that time, in return for money. Later, the police learnt that it was Chandrashekhar who had made that call to her. The cops arrested him in August.

When this incident took place, Chandrasekhar was lodged in Delhi's Rohini jail and was operating an extortion racket from behind the bars. According to a senior police officer, in his call to Aditi Singh, while Chandrashekhar pretended to be a senior government official in law ministry, it was Leena who transferred the call.

Prior to her arrest, the actress has been under the radar of Enforcement Directorate (ED) on several occasions.