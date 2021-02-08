Mah Govt To Probe Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar And Lata Mangeshkar's ‘India Together’ Tweet

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra will soon be launching an investigation on the tweets which were shared by celebrities Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Lata Mangeshkar, Sachin Tendulkar and others wherein they shared their concern of international propaganda trying to spoil India's image and also preached the 'India Against Propaganda' notion when it comes to the ongoing farmers' protest. Their tweets came in the wake of international pop star Rihanna and activist Greta Thunberg's tweet supporting the farmers' protest in India. According to a news report in Opindia, the Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh has stated that the tweets made by celebrities, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Lata Mangeshkar, Virat Kohli and others will be probed by the Maharashtra Intelligence agency to find out if they were made under some pressure by the Modi government or if the celebrities genuinely wish to extend their support on the Farm Laws.

The Maharashtra government is under the opinion that extending support to one's country against international propaganda calls for an investigation and is a suspicious activity. The Maharashtra Home Minister also added that the resemblance between the tweets shared by the celebrities looked like a coordinated and planned activity. Deshmukh revealed this as the main reason behind the tweets of these celebrities being investigated by the state intelligence agency.

The leaders earlier today also had an online meeting with Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh who is currently in isolation after being tested positive for COVID. The news report also stated that Maharashtra Congress leader Sachin Sawant has stated that he will ask the Maharashtra Home Minister to launch an investigation into the matter to find out if the celebrities had tweeted under the pressure of the central government. Sawant had revealed about this to ANI stating, "There is a similar pattern behind these tweets by the celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, sportspersons Sachin Tendulkar, Saina Nehwal. The contents of the tweets by Nehwal and Kumar are the same while Shetty had tagged a BJP leader. This shows that there was communication between the celebrities and the ruling party leaders. It needs to be investigated if there was any pressure from the BJP on these national heroes for such advocacy on social media. If so, these celebrities need to be given more protection."

International pop sensation Rihanna's tweet on the farmers' protest in India had been followed by some Indian celebrities taking to their social media handle to caution their followers against a global spear campaign against the country. These celebrities showcased their support for the Farm Laws and asked their fans and followers to stay united in the wake of the protests. Some of these celebrities included Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Saina Nehwal, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and Suniel Shetty.