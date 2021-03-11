    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Maha Shivratri 2021: Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut And Others Extend Greetings To Fans

      By
      |

      Maha Shivratri is the day dedicated to Lord Shiva to celebrate the convergence of Shiva and Shakti - the masculine and feminine energies which balance the world. On this auspicious occasion, people observe fast and offer prayers at the temple. As people across the nation celebrate this festival with fervour today (March 11, 2021), our Bollywood stars too, took to their respective social media handles to extend their greetings to fans.

      ajay-devgn-kangana-ranaut-mahashivratri

      Superstar Ajay Devgn quoted a few lines from one of the songs from his 2016 film Shivaay and wrote, :ना आदि ना अंत है उसका। वो सबका, न इनका उनका। वही शून्य है, वही इकाई। जिसके भीतर बसा शिवायः। 🙏🏼 ओम नमः शिवाय #mahashivratri."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

      Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of herself paying obeisance to the deity and captioned it as, "महाशिवरात्रि की शुभकामनाएँ #महाशिवरात्रि #Mahashivratri."

      Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "T 3838 -🙏🌹जय श्री त्र्यंबकेश्वर जी🌹🙏 🌹श्री त्र्यंबकेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग जी की मंगला दर्शन नासिक महाराष्ट्र से🌹 ~ Ef ri J."

      Anupam Kher also wished fans on Maha Shivratri and wrote, "महाशिवरात्रि के पावन पर्व पर आप सभी को शुभकामनाएं।जय भोलेनाथ।जय शिवशंकर।ओम नमः शिवाय।🙏🙏."

      Paresh Rawal's tweet read, "महाशिवरात्रि के पावन पर्व पर आप सभी को शुभकामनाएँ । ओम नम: शिवाय."

      Kunal Kemmu posted a bunch of pictures from the Maha Shivratri puja at home on his Instagram page and wrote, "ॐ नमः शिवाय 🙏 May this auspicious festival fill your and your loved ones lives with love, good health and prosperity. Happy Maha Shivratri. Herath Mubarak! हर हर महादेव।"

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

      Filmibeat wishes all the readers a very Happy Maha Shivratri!

      ALSO READ: Maha Shivratri 2021: These Four Bollywood Songs Dedicated To Lord Shiva Must Be On Your Playlist Today

      ALSO READ: Maha Shivratri 2021: Mohit Raina To Gurmeet Choudhary- Actors Who Aced Playing Lord Shiva On TV

      Story first published: Thursday, March 11, 2021, 10:24 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 11, 2021
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X