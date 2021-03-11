Maha Shivratri 2021: Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut And Others Extend Greetings To Fans

Maha Shivratri is the day dedicated to Lord Shiva to celebrate the convergence of Shiva and Shakti - the masculine and feminine energies which balance the world. On this auspicious occasion, people observe fast and offer prayers at the temple. As people across the nation celebrate this festival with fervour today (March 11, 2021), our Bollywood stars too, took to their respective social media handles to extend their greetings to fans.

Superstar Ajay Devgn quoted a few lines from one of the songs from his 2016 film Shivaay and wrote, :ना आदि ना अंत है उसका। वो सबका, न इनका उनका। वही शून्य है, वही इकाई। जिसके भीतर बसा शिवायः। 🙏🏼 ओम नमः शिवाय #mahashivratri."

Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of herself paying obeisance to the deity and captioned it as, "महाशिवरात्रि की शुभकामनाएँ #महाशिवरात्रि #Mahashivratri."

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "T 3838 -🙏🌹जय श्री त्र्यंबकेश्वर जी🌹🙏 🌹श्री त्र्यंबकेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग जी की मंगला दर्शन नासिक महाराष्ट्र से🌹 ~ Ef ri J."

T 3838 -



🙏🌹जय श्री त्र्यंबकेश्वर जी🌹🙏

🌹श्री त्र्यंबकेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग जी की मंगला दर्शन नासिक महाराष्ट्र से🌹

~ Ef ri J pic.twitter.com/jliLRcN2hz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 10, 2021

Anupam Kher also wished fans on Maha Shivratri and wrote, "महाशिवरात्रि के पावन पर्व पर आप सभी को शुभकामनाएं।जय भोलेनाथ।जय शिवशंकर।ओम नमः शिवाय।🙏🙏."

Paresh Rawal's tweet read, "महाशिवरात्रि के पावन पर्व पर आप सभी को शुभकामनाएँ । ओम नम: शिवाय."

महाशिवरात्रि के पावन पर्व पर आप सभी को शुभकामनाएँ । ओम नम: शिवाय 🙏 — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 11, 2021

Kunal Kemmu posted a bunch of pictures from the Maha Shivratri puja at home on his Instagram page and wrote, "ॐ नमः शिवाय 🙏 May this auspicious festival fill your and your loved ones lives with love, good health and prosperity. Happy Maha Shivratri. Herath Mubarak! हर हर महादेव।"

Filmibeat wishes all the readers a very Happy Maha Shivratri!

ALSO READ: Maha Shivratri 2021: These Four Bollywood Songs Dedicated To Lord Shiva Must Be On Your Playlist Today

ALSO READ: Maha Shivratri 2021: Mohit Raina To Gurmeet Choudhary- Actors Who Aced Playing Lord Shiva On TV