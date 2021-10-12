Maharashtra Govt Issues SOPs For Cinema Halls & Auditoriums; No Food & Drinks Allowed, 50 Percent Capacity

Maharashtra government is all set to start the operation of cinema halls and auditoriums in the state from October 22, 2021. For the unversed, the cinema halls and auditoriums were completely shut down from mid-March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After learning about the decision, the cine-goers and filmmakers got happy and excited to witness the entertainment on the big screen. But before that, we must have a look at the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) which have been issued by the Maharashtra government today (October 12, 2021).

Maharashtra Govt's New Guidelines For Cinema Halls/Multiplexes

The occupancy of the cinemas/theatres/multiplexes/auditorium shall not be more than 50 per cent of the total seating capacity.

Aarogya Setu App showing safe status shall be mandatory for all the visitors in cinema halls/theatres. Alternatively, visitors can show their final COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

All staff, including those employed at the food court and for cleaning services, must have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine and 14 days must have elapsed since the second dose.

There should be staggered show timings for multiplexes to avoid crowding.

Digital, no-contact payment methods should be used for booking tickets and payment for food and beverages.

Proper crowd management in parking lots, thermal screening of visitors, only asymptomatic people will be allowed. Restricted persons in elevators have been advised.

Regular COVID-appropriate behaviour including masking, physical distancing, covering of face while coughing/sneezing, regular hand sanitization etc. are also enforced.

No food and beverages will be allowed inside the screening hall. Purchased packaged food and beverages will be allowed only outside the screening hall.

SOPs For Drama Theatres

Only designated people shall be allowed to operate curtains, backstage property etc.

It is recommended that the cast and crew should regularly have their medical check-ups.

Daily fumigation of the sets and green rooms should be conducted.

Strictly no guests allowed at the backstage/green rooms.

Regular fumigation of the auditorium will be the responsibility of the management.

Child artists have to use Aarogya Setu App showing safe status. Their regular check-up has been recommended.