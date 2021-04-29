Shanaya Kapoor Wishes Mother Maheep Kapoor On Her Birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Gauri Khan And Others Join Too

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife and Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor is celebrating her birthday today. Along with the fans, some of her close friends from the industry also shared warm wishes for Maheep. However, one of the most beautiful birthday wishes for her came from her daughter Shanaya Kapoor.

Shanaya who will soon be making her debut in a film produced by Karan Johar took to her social media handle to share some lovely pictures of her mother. She captioned the post stating, "happy birthday bestie I love you, Mumma" along with a red heart emoji. In the pictures shared by Shanaya, Maheep can be seen walking along the seashore while the other picture has a little Shanya on Maheep's lap. Shanaya also shared a cute family picture that has her younger self posing with her parents Maheep and Sanjay. Lastly, she shared a picture of her mother flaunting her baby bump. Take a look at the same.

Maheep's husband Sanjay shared a delightful picture with his wife while sharing his birthday wish for her wherein they can be seen enjoying their drink. The couple can be seen posing at a restaurant in another picture shared by the actor. Lastly, he shared a picture that was presumably clicked by the paparazzi wherein they can be seen posing with their children Shanaya and Jahaan. Take a look at the post shared by the Mission Mangal actor.

Maheep also received an endearing birthday wish from Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor shared a picture of Maheep. She added a heart and balloons emoji to wish her on the post. Take a look at the same.

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's wife and interior designer Gauri Khan also wished Maheep on her social media handle. She shared a throwback picture with Maheep that also had Chunky Panday's wife Bhavana Pandey. Take a look at the same.

Maheep's close friend and Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives co-star Seema Khan also shared a birthday wish for her. She shared some joyful pictures with Maheep on her social media handle. Seema further called Maheep her family and her partner in crime. Take a look at the post.