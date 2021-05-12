Maheep Kapoor Guesses Sanjay Kapoor's Reaction If Their Daughter Shanaya Does Intimate Scenes On Screen!

Putting all speculations to rest, it was recently announced that Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya is all set to make her Bollywood debut under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Ahead of her first acting stint, Shanaya's mother Maheep predicted how her husband Sanjay Kapoor would react if their daughter ever does an intimate scene on screen while speaking with an entertainment portal.

She said that while Sanjay may be shocked seeing her doing intimate scenes on screen, he will not interfere with her work.

"He will not interfere in his daughter's work at all but he may be shocked seeing her doing intimate scenes on screen. He will be thinking from inside like Oh no, what am I watching? but he also knows that it is her job. And he will not say anything. He is very protective when it comes to his daughter and it was visible in the reality show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' which was aired on Netflix last year," Maheep told Peepingmoon.

In the same interview, Maheep also revealed that Sanjay sometimes replies to Shanaya's fans mistaking them for her.

She was quoted as saying, "She's (Shanaya) got so many of those fan mails, you know? Sanjay is confusing Shanaya with these people also. Some fan had written 'love you, dad', and Sanjay has messaged, 'love you back, Shanaya'. I said, 'but which Shanaya are you messaging?' He was very confused. He said, 'oh, this is not Shanaya?' I said, 'no'. So we weren't expecting it, but it came, and it was overwhelming."

Earlier, while speaking with a leading tabloid, Sanjay Kapoor had said that he is happy that his daughter Shanaya is making her debut with a Dharma Productions film. "I am overwhelmed. She couldn't have got a better launch than Dharma," the Mission Mangal actor was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Shanaya too, is excited about her grand Bollywood debut and had earlier made the announcement with a video which was captioned as, "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the DC talent family. Excited to kickstart my first film (Ahhh!) this July by Dharma Movies, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned."

Shanaya who is quite a sensation on social media, definitely has some interesting stuff in store for us!