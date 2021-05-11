Maheep Kapoor Reveals How Shanaya, Ananya & Suhana's Tight Bond Will Bring Fresh Change In Industry!

Actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor who rose to fame with the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives last year, spoke to an entertainment portal and revealed how her daughter Shanaya Kapoor's strong bond with Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan will change people's perception towards Bollywood friendships. For the unversed, it is often assumed that B-town friendships are either fake or are just for the cameras.

Maheep told Peeping Moon, "These girls will prove them wrong, they're too tight. I mean literally, we gave birth to them, and they've been glued to each other. They are such close friends. It would be amazing to see the three of them on screen. I love them, I love the way they are with each other. They have each other's back."

Maheep further said that they all have grown up in the industry, so they understand a lot of things. "Shanaya's definitely talking to Ananya, getting pointers. Suhana, who's amazing with makeup. They're always exchanging ideas and thoughts. They have a great relationship, and I hope it always remains, because they've literally been together since they've been born," added Maheep.

Meanwhile, Maheep is pretty excited about daughter Shanaya foraying into Bollywood with none other than Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Recently, Shanaya made her Instagram page public and guess what? She already has more than six lakh followers.

On this Maheep said, "It was thought of, that at this time in the morning we'll go and debut. By evening, around eight or nine, she was already at one lakh followers. It was going crazy. Me and Shanaya were a little in shock."

Maheep concluded by saying that she's grateful Shanaya is getting love from so many people even before her debut.