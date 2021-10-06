Mahesh Bhatt Reacts To Reports Of Vikram Bhatt's Marriage: I Told Vikram, Marriage Won’t Stay Hidden For Long

Earlier today, reports revealed that filmmaker Vikram Bhatt secretly tied the knot with art connoisseur Shwetambari Soni. The two managed to keep the marriage under wraps since 2020 but as Mahesh Bhatt suspected the news did not stay hidden for long.

While Vikram is yet to confirm the news, a source told ETimes, "The marriage has happened, pucca." Vikram Bhatt's mentor Mahesh Bhatt also opened up about the wedding and told the tabloid that Vikram got married during the lockdown in September 2020 and decided to keep the celebration under wraps.

Talking to the portal, Mahesh Bhatt said, "Vikram Bhatt got married last September during the peak of the lockdown." Recalling their phone conversation he added that, Vikram said, "'Boss I am getting married and since there is a restriction on the number of people who can be invited for the marriage ceremony and also keeping your health concerns in mind in these Covid times, I will not burden you and ask you to come. But we are going to keep this under the wraps'."

However, after the chat, Mahesh warned him, 'Vikram you are like a cat, drinking milk with his eyes closed, thinking nobody is watching. This is the age of invasive media, be sure your marriage won't stay hidden for long'".

The filmmaker also revealed that Vikram's wife is associated with the Trinity Art Gallery in Mumbai. He added that in the past few months she has had a calming and positive spiritual influence on Vikram.

Notably, Vikram Bhatt was earlier married to his childhood sweetheart Aditi Bhatt and the couple has a daughter Krishna Bhatt. However, the two parted ways after Vikram Bhatt's affair with actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen.