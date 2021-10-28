Mahesh Bhatt: In Two Years Alia Bhatt Had Made More Money Than I Ever Did In My 50 Years As A Filmmaker

In his recent tete-a-tete with a magazine, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt applauded his actress-daughter Alia Bhatt's achievements and said that she is not an extension of her parents, but a fire of her own. While speaking to Elle magazine, Mahesh said that although he was a filmmaker, he and his family always lived on the edge of the industry.

"Our home was not a hub for film parties. I made films to make a living, and these are the things that have gone into Alia's consciousness. She works with a ferocity and focus, but she also has deep empathy," said Mahesh Bhatt.

He went on to add that the world is full of spectators because it takes a lot of courage to be a performer. He further added he has great respect for those who make films, take whatever comes their way, and then get up and start all over again.

"This is especially true for those who scale the dizzying heights of success when they're so young. One minute Alia was the little girl who was putting cream on daddy's feet for ₹500, and in two years she had made more money than I ever did in my 50 years as a filmmaker," added the Sadak director.

With respect to work, Alia will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is all set to hit the theatres on January 6, 2021. Apart from it, she has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, SS Rajamouli's RRR, Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Takht, Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa ​and Jasmeet K Reen's Darlings.