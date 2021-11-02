Mahesh Manjrekar Feels Salman Khan Is Lonely; 'He Needs Someone To Come Back To'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is one of the most eligible bachelors in the tinsel town. While the actor often dodges questions related to marriage, his friend and Antim director Mahesh Manjrekar feels that the actor is lonely. He said that while the superstar is surrounded by many loved ones, he doesn't have a particular someone to whom he can go back.

Opening up on his relationship with Salman Khan in an interview with radio jockey Siddharth Kanan, Mahesh said, "Sometimes what happens is, there are somethings that I can talk to him which normal guy can't talk. I always feel, even now I feel and tell him also, 'Salman, tu shaadi nahi karta uska issue hai mere ko (I have an issue with you not marrying).' I really want... Tomorrow I want to see Salman's son. I feel I can actually talk to him about that. Half the time he just brushes me aside but I really feel he needs someone to come back to."

He continued, "Sometimes I feel there is, in that whole happy exterior he shows na, sometimes I feel he's lonely. Ek toh na usko kuch shauk nahi hai bahut (He doesn't have any desires as such). You (addressing Siddharth) must've seen where Salman stays (he lives in a flat in Mumbai) which I think is a one-bedroom flat. Half the time when I go (to his) home, he's lying on the sofa in the drawing-room. Sometimes I really feel that behind this man... itna success hai huge success... Uske peeche jo aadmi hai na wo typical middle class aadmi hai (The man behind the successful facade is a middle-class person)."

Mahesh told Kannan, "Sometimes I feel he needs someone to come back to because everyone who is with him, his friends, they are all very very good friends. They really love Salman Khan. But wo log wahaan se jaake (When they leave from his side), they go to someone. Whom does Salman go to? (His brothers Arbaaz and Sohail) have their own lives na."

Mahesh Manjrekar and Salman Khan share a great equation and have been friends for many years. The former has directed Khan in his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth which also stars Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana.