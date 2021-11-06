Mahesh Manjrekar Feels SRK Has Not Done Justice To His Talent; 'He Should Do Something Out Of The Box'

Shah Rukh Khan's lover boy act has enthralled the audience over the years however Mahesh Manjrekar has a different take on it. The actor-filmmaker in his recent tete-a-tete with a leading tabloid said that King Khan hasn't done justice to his talent and should take up out of the box roles. He added that the superstar will do a brilliant job in that as he is a fantastic actor.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Mahesh was asked to share his thoughts on the actors of the current generation when he brought up SRK's name.

He said, "One actor who I feel has not done justice to his talent is Shah Rukh Khan and the problem is because they don't want to break that shell. They want to live in that shell of comfort ki meri ye picture chali, main loverboy chali (This particular film worked, my loverboy themed movie worked)... They need to break that shell."

He added, "Shah Rukh is doing a role today that Ranbir Kapoor or a Ranveer Singh is doing. So why will people see a Shah Rukh? They will want to see Shah Rukh in a role that they should feel ke ye role Shah Rukh ka tha (Shah Rukh owned the role). Age bhi right hai, sab right hai (Age and everything matched him well.) Somewhere I feel he should do something out of the box and he'll do a brilliant job. He's a fantastic actor."

Further, the Vaastav director also shared his opinion on Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. He called Ranbir a phenomenal actor. Speaking about Ranveer, he said that while he is a good actor, he is 'in the mold', he seems a little like Sanjay Dutt. He was also all praise for his Antim actors Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma. He said that Salman has 'something very honest' in his craft and called Aayush an actor who will go a long way.

Coming back to Shah Rukh Khan, after a short hiatus post the 2018 film Zero, the superstar will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He has also joined hands with South filmmaker Atlee for a pan India film. On the other hand, Mahesh Manjrekar is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth.